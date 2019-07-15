Biscuits Win Series over Wahoos, 6-2

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Biscuits (60-35) won their 14th series of the year (14-3-2) on Monday night, taking down the Pensacola Blue Whaoos (49-46), 6-2, in game five of their six-game set at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Jason Garcia (2-0) was making his second start as a member of the Butter and Blue, and in the first inning, a passed ball charged to his battery mate Rene Pinto scored the first run for the Wahoos and put Montgomery behind 1-0.

The Biscuits had little answer for Pensacola starter Griffin Jax (3-3) through the first four frames, but finally found a breakthrough in the top of the fifth. After a one-out double by Pinto, Miles Mastrobuoni knocked the catcher in from second with an RBI-single and tied the game at one. Vidal Brujan then slashed an RBI-triple to right in the next at-bat, before Josh Lowe capped off the three-run inning with an RBI-single of his own.

In the sixth, Brett Sullivan and Lucius Fox both extended their respective hitting streaks to nine games apiece with singles, with the latter's making it a 4-1 game. Pinto then slugged a two-run double off the wall in left a couple of batters later and made it a 6-1 contest.

Garcia then turned things over to Dalton Moats, who worked a scoreless seventh, but served up a solo home run to Lewin Diaz in the eighth to snap a consecutive-scoreless innings streak of 17.1. Phoenix Sanders then recorded the final four outs and sealed the Biscuits' 60th win of 2019.

The Biscuits will try to take five out of six games from their second-straight opponent in the series finale on Tuesday at 6:35 PM CT when an opener and Josh Fleming (7-4) take on Bryan Sammons (2-2) at 6:35 PM CT.

