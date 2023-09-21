Lookouts' Season Ends with 5-1 Loss to Smokies

Chattanooga Lookouts dropped game two of the Southern League North Division Championship Series to end their season. The team finished the year with a record of 70-67.

After a quick 1-2-3 inning by Sam Benschoter, the Smokies offense clicked into gear. In the second inning, two straight walks put two runners on for Kevin Alcantara who launched a three-run homer to give Tennessee the lead. They added one more on an Andy Weber RBI single.

Chattanooga ended the shutout in the bottom of the inning on a Francisco Urbaez groundball to BJ Murray to score their lone run of the day.

The team's offense could not get anything else going, ending the day going 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

In the loss, Jacob Heatherly and Stevie Branche combined for five strikeouts over 2.1 innings.

