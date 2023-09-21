Lookouts' Season Ends with 5-1 Loss to Smokies
September 21, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
Chattanooga Lookouts dropped game two of the Southern League North Division Championship Series to end their season. The team finished the year with a record of 70-67.
After a quick 1-2-3 inning by Sam Benschoter, the Smokies offense clicked into gear. In the second inning, two straight walks put two runners on for Kevin Alcantara who launched a three-run homer to give Tennessee the lead. They added one more on an Andy Weber RBI single.
Chattanooga ended the shutout in the bottom of the inning on a Francisco Urbaez groundball to BJ Murray to score their lone run of the day.
The team's offense could not get anything else going, ending the day going 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
In the loss, Jacob Heatherly and Stevie Branche combined for five strikeouts over 2.1 innings.
There are only 201 days until the Lookouts 2024 Opening Day! Stay tuned to the Lookouts social media for up-to-date information.
