Jackson Chourio Named Baseball America's Brewers Minor League Player of the Year

BILOXI, MS - On Wednesday, Baseball America named Biloxi Shuckers' outfielder Jackson Chourio the publication's Milwaukee Brewers Minor League Player of the Year. Chourio was previously named the publication's Brewers Minor League Player of the Year in 2022 after reaching Double-A Biloxi to end the season.

With the Shuckers, Chourio became the first player in Double-A since at least 2005 to record at least 20 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season, tallying 22 homers and 43 stolen bases. Chourio was also among the Southern League leaders in hits (1st, 143), RBI (2nd, 89), home runs (T-4th, 22), stolen bases (5th, 43), extra-base hits (6th, 48), average (6th, .280) and slugging percentage (7th, .467).

Chourio's 89 RBI set a new single-season franchise record, breaking the previous mark of 74, set by Corey Ray in 2018. He also joined Johnny Davis and teammate Tyler Black as one of three players in franchise history to tally at least 40 stolen bases in a season.

He was one of three Shuckers players to represent the Milwaukee Brewers at the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Seattle, Washington as part of All-Star Week. He was joined by teammates Jeferson Quero and Jacob Misiorowski.

Baseball America currently ranks him as the top prospect in the Brewers' system and the second-best prospect in baseball. He was honored earlier in September by Baseball America as the Best Batting Prospect and the Most Exciting Prospect in the Southern League.

