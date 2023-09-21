2024 Trash Pandas Game Times Released

September 21, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - Today the Rocket City Trash Pandas have announced game times for the fourth season in franchise history, with the home opener against the Birmingham Barons scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9 at Toyota Field.

The Trash Pandas begin the season on the road with a 6 p.m. central time matchup against the Tennessee Smokies on Friday, September 5.

The 2024 Southern League season will feature 69 home games at Toyota Field and 69 road games against seven opponents.

Most Tuesday through Saturday games at Toyota Field are scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with a few exceptions. In 2024, the Trash Pandas will host two Wednesday Education Day games at 11:05 a.m. on April 24 and May 8. As a result, the Tuesday night games on April 23 and May 7 will begin at 6:05 p.m.

Returning in 2024 are later start times on summer Sundays. For all of April and May, Sunday afternoon games will start at 2:35 p.m. For all Sunday home games in June, July, and August, first pitch will be at 4:05 p.m., making it easier for fans to attend games as the sun begins to set.

The Trash Pandas will host a special Labor Day eve night game on Sunday, September 1 against Tennessee at 5:35 p.m. before the home finale against Biloxi on Sunday, September 8 at 2:35 p.m. All game times are subject to change without warning.

Fireworks will light up the Rocket City sky following all Friday and Saturday home games, as well as Opening Night on April 9, an Independence Day Spectacular on July 4, and special Labor Day fireworks on Sunday, September 1, for a total of 27 postgame fireworks shows in 2024.

More weekly promotions return including Ladies Night on Tuesdays, Dog Day Wednesdays, Extended Happy Hour on Thursdays, and Kids Run The Bases following each Sunday home game. The full promotional schedule will be unveiled in 2024. Trash Pandas mini plans for the 2024 season will go on sale this fall. Full ticket information for the 2024 season will be available at a later date.

