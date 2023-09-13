Lookouts' Rally Falls Short, Lose 5-4

September 13, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts scored two runs in the ninth inning but left the bases loaded in the team's 5-4 loss to the Birmingham Barons.

Trailing 5-2 entering the final frame, Mat Nelson kicked off the rally on a single to center field. The catcher then scored on a triple to right field by James Free. A wild pitch then brought home Free to bring the Lookouts within one. With two outs Jose Torres reached on a catcher's interference and then loaded the bases with two straight walks, but Tyler Callihan flew out to end the game.

At the beginning of the contest, the Barons struck first, scoring two runs on Bryan Ramos home run. Chattanooga tied the game up on a wild pitch and an Alex McGarry RBI single in the fourth. In the fifth Birmginham retook the lead, this time on a Edgar Quero RBI double.

Starting pitcher Julian Aguiar struck out seven in his four innings of work. New Lookouts pitcher Brooks Crawford threw three hitless innings in the loss.

Tomorrow, Chattanooga aims to end their nine-game losing streak with Carson Spiers on the mound.

