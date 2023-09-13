Big Ninth Powers Trash Pandas to 8-5 Win

KODAK, Tennessee - The Rocket City Trash Pandas rallied for four runs in the top of the ninth inning, taking the lead in their last at-bat and holding on for an 8-5 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium.

With the score tied at four in the ninth, the Rocket City offense went to work. Arol Vera got the inning started with an infield single against Zac Leigh (L, 3-2). D'Shawn Knowles then reached on a fielder's choice, putting runners on first and second without the ball leaving the infield. Pinch-hitter Tyler Payne laced a single to left, loading the bases with nobody out. Down 0-2 in the count, Mac McCroskey flicked a single to right, scoring Vera with the go-ahead run.

Leigh got the first two outs of the inning without more damage. But the third out wouldn't come as easily. A wild pitch allowed Knowles to come in and make it 6-4 before Tucker Flint laced a single to center, plating both Payne and McCroskey to give the Trash Pandas breathing room at 8-4.

Dylan Phillips entered in the bottom of the inning and allowed a run, with the Smokies brining the tying run to the plate and two outs. Phillips induced a pop out to first from Haydn McGeary, finishing the win and snapping the Trash Pandas' eight-game losing streak.

Making his Double-A debut, Trash Pandas righty Chase Chaney got off to a rough start, as the Smokies scored the game's first run on an RBI ground out from Matt Shaw. A two-run single from Kevin Alcantara increased the Tennessee lead to 3-0. The second would be Chaney's final inning. Over two innings, he allowed three runs on four hits with two walks and one strikeout.

John Swanda was first out of the Trash Pandas bullpen and pitched a scoreless third. For the Smokies, starter Cade Horton was stellar for four scoreless innings, allowing three hits, walking three, and striking out three to depart with the 3-0 lead.

In the fifth, the Rocket City offense immediately came to life against Tennessee reliever Riley Martin. David Calabrese got the inning started with a solo home run down the right field line, his 14th of the season to get the Trash Pandas on the board. Adrian Placencia then walked and moved to second on a wild pitch. Two hitters later, Gabe Matthews' fly ball landed fair in left field and bounced over the wall for a ground rule double, scoring Placencia to make it a one-run game. Vera then hit a soft ground ball to second. Tennessee second baseman James Triantos' throw to first was off the mark for an error, allowing Matthews to come home with the tying run.

An inning later, the Trash Pandas pushed the go-ahead run across with a two-out rally. Calabrese and Placencia walked before Flint was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Looking to get the final out of the inning, Smokies reliever Brailyn Marquez threw a wild pitch, letting Calabrese come home with the go-ahead run.

Swanda was stellar in long relief for Rocket City, throwing four scoreless innings with one hit against, one walk, and two strikeouts to leave in line for the victory with Rocket City up 4-3.

Hayden Seig looked to hold the lead in the seventh but was undone by back-to-back doubles from BJ Murray and Owen Caissie to get the home team even. Marquez and Seig matched each other in a clean eighth inning, giving the Trash Pandas the chance they needed to win it in the ninth.

Seig (W, 1-1) would earn his first Double-A win out of the bullpen, allowing a run on two hits with two strikeouts in two innings of work. Vera paced the Rocket City offense, going 3-for-4 with a run scored and a walk. Calabrese went 1-for-3 with the home run, three walks, two runs scored, and a stolen base while Placencia was 0-for-2 with three walks and a run scored. From the bottom of the lineup, McCroskey went 2-for-5 with the single to put Rocket City back in front.

The Trash Pandas (58-76, 27-38 second half) continue the series against the Smokies (71-62, 35-30 second half) on Thursday night. First pitch at Smokies Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.

