M-Braves Fall to Pensacola, 3-2

PENSACOLA, FL - The Mississippi Braves (60-73, 27-38) came to life late, but the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (77-55, 36-28) held on late, 3-2, on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The series is now tied at a game apiece.

Luis De Avila made his team-leading 25th start of the season, going four innings. The left-hander allowed one run on five hits and two walks with a strikeout. De Avila dropped to 6-10 but still has a 3.28 ERA in 123 1/3 innings, third best in the Southern League.

The Blue Wahoos scattered their runs, scoring one in the fourth, one in the fifth and another in the eighth.

Domingo Gonzalez highlighted the bullpen effort. He worked around two walks in two scoreless innings.

The M-Braves were held to four hits. Bryson Horne doubled in the second, and Cody Milligan led off the eighth with a triple, his fifth of the season, down the right-field line. Milligan scored on an RBI from Luke Waddell to make it 2-1. Milligan extended his season-high hitting streak to nine games.

Pensacola added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth to extend their lead back out to two runs.

In the ninth, Cade Bunnell smashed a solo homer to right field to pull the M-Braves back within a run. With two outs, Drew Campbell served a base hit into left field. Milligan walked to put runners on first and second base, but Cal Conley lined out to end the game.

The third game of the series is on Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. LHP Domingo Robles (8-7, 3.48) will make the start Mississippi while LHP Patrick Monteverde (10-4, 2.97) will start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

