Lookouts Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The First Half North Division Champion Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that tickets for their 2023 playoff games are on sale now at Lookouts.com. The team's first home playoff game is on Thursday, September 21 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for the team's possible playoff games on Friday, September 22 (if necessary) and Sunday, September 24 (if necessary) are also available for purchase.

The 2023 Southern League Playoffs at AT&T Field will feature many fan-favorite promotions. On Thursday, September 21 the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a commemorative 2023 playoff rally towel. Fans will also enjoy Thirsty ThursdayTM $2 drink specials. On Friday, September 22 (if necessary) fans will enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game. Every Sunday is Miller-Motte College Food Drive Sunday and on Sunday, September 24 (if necessary) fans who bring a canned good donation for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank will receive a free general admission ticket to that day's game courtesy of Miller-Motte College. After the game, stick around for Miller-Motte College Catch on the Field.

The Southern League Playoffs begin on Tuesday, September 19 with a best-of-three series between the Lookouts and the second-half North Division winner. Chattanooga will host game two on Thursday, September 21, and game three (if necessary) on Friday, September 22. The winner of the North Division series will host the first game of the best-of-three finals on Sunday, September 24. The winner of that series will be crowned 2023 Southern League Champions.

Groups of 25 or more people can enjoy a Lookouts game with their colleagues or friends by purchasing a group ticket starting at just $5 per person. Lookouts group areas, including the shaded CHI Memorial Picnic Pavilion and the air-conditioned Lookouts Lounge, are also available to rent by calling 423-267-2208.

Tickets for the Lookouts next homestand and the rest of the year are available now and can be purchased on Lookouts.com.

