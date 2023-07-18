Five Multi-Hit Performances, Four Home Runs Power Shuckers to 13-6 Win

BILOXI, MS - With back-to-back-to-back home runs in the fifth and multi-hit performances from five different hitters, the Biloxi Shuckers (42-43, 8-8) took the series opener, 13-6, against the Montgomery Biscuits (43-41, 7-8) at Riverwalk Stadium on Tuesday night. The win was Biloxi's 12th series-opening win in 16 games, the best mark in the Southern League.

The Shuckers' offense started off the bat against Biscuits' starter Sean Hunley, who entered the day with a 1.80 ERA. Tyler Black lined a single to right to lead off the game and was pushed to third on a double from Jackson Chourio. Jeferson Quero then drove in Biloxi's first run of the day with a single to left and Campbell drove in Chourio with a fielder's choice. Zavier Warren then smashed a double off the wall in right-center to score Campbell, extending the lead to three.

Shuckers' starter Tobias Myers then cruised through the start of his outing. He retired the side in order in first, striking out Tristan Peters looking with a 96 MPH fastball. After a flyout to right retired Logan Driscoll, he struck out the next five, striking out eight of the first nine he faced.

In the top of the third, Ethan Murray drove in Biloxi's fourth of the night with a single to center, and Isaac Collins drove home two with a double down the right-field line. In the fifth, Lamar Sparks' fourth home run of the year cleared the wall I left, extending the lead to 8-0. Tyler Black drove a ball down the line in right and Jackson Chourio tallied his third hit of the game with a homer to right. The back-to-back-to-back home runs extended the lead to 10-0.

In the bottom of the inning, a walk to Logan Driscoll ended the perfect game bid, and a double to the wall from Diego Infante put two on before Tanner Murray and Heriberto Hernandez tallied RBI singles, making it 10-2. Ronny Simon then drove in Murray with a sacrifice fly to left, making it 10-3. The Shuckers then got all three runs back in the next half-inning. Ethan Murray launched a 409-foot home run to center and Black drove in another with a single after a wild pitch brought home the second run of the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, three more came in for Montgomery with a walk and a hit batter with the bases loaded. Their final run scored with Ronny Simon's RBI single to center, making it 13-6. Tobias Myers (5-3) earned the win for Biloxi after 11 strikeouts over five innings, while Sean Hunley (2-2) took the loss for the Biscuits. With the win, the Shuckers enter tomorrow with a share of first place in the Southern League South Division.

