Lookouts Pitching Shines in 2-1 Win
April 16, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
That Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Mississippi Braves, 2-1 in the series finale at AT&T Field. The Lookouts have now won four games in a row after starting the season 2-3.
Lookouts infielder Ivan Johnson got to work early, hitting a lead-off double in the second and scoring on a wild pitch. In the fourth, Johnson struck again, scoring on an Austin Creal single to make it 2-0.
While the Lookouts were scoring runs, starting pitcher Joe Boyle was shutting down the Braves' bats. In four shutout innings, he struck out nine while only allowing three hits. After Boyle left the game Andy Fisher and Stevie Branche each threw two hitless innings. Mac Scerlorer came in and closed the game to earn his first career save.
In the win, Noelvi Marte walked and smacked a single, the top prospect has now reached base in eight of his nine games.
After an off day tomorrow, the team travels to Tennessee for six games against the Tennessee Smokies.
