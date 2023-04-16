M-Braves Drop Series Finale to Lookouts 2-1

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Mississippi Braves (3-6) dropped the series finale 2-1 to the Chattanooga Lookouts (6-3) on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Field. The M-Braves lost their fourth in a row to the Lookouts, losing the series four games to two.

The M-Braves mustered four hits and left six runners on base. The bullpen shined again, posting 5 1/3 shutout innings and retiring all 13 batters faced.

Chattanooga first scored on a wild pitch in the second inning, bringing in an Ivan Johnson leadoff double.

The best chance for the M-Braves to score early came in the fourth inning. Javier Valdes reached on a one-out single, followed by a Drew Lugbauer walk and a Landon Stephens line drive single to load the bases. The M-Braves struck out in back-to-back at-bats to leave the bases loaded.

The Lookouts added another run on an RBI single from Ashton Creal in the bottom of the fourth to lead 2-0.

LHP Luis De Avila exited in the fourth, going 3 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs on four hits and four walks with six strikeouts.

LHP Hayden Deal came in with two-outs and two on in the fourth. Deal immediately forced a pop-up to end the inning and pitched a scoreless 1-2-3 inning in the fifth. The left-hander has allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings this season.

RHP Coleman Huntley III followed with two strikeouts in a shutout inning. LHP Alex Segal had two strikeouts in a scoreless seventh, and LHP Jake McSteen went 1-2-3 in the eighth inning.

Stephens launched a two-out solo homer to left field to make it a 2-1 game in the ninth, but the M-Braves lost their second straight one-run game on a Hudson Potts strikeout.

Stephens went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, his first of the season.

