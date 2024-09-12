Lookouts Lose in Extras, 7-6

September 12, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts fell in extras to the Rocket City Trash Pandas, 7-6

Tonight's game started off with three straight scoreless innings before the Lookouts broke the tie in the fourth. Michael Trautwein led off that inning with a walk and then scored on a Justice Thompson double. In the fifth Nick Northcut launched his league-leading 25th home run, a two-run shot, to make it 3-0.

The Trash Pandas scored their first two runs of the game an inning later and then put up four runs in the top of the seventh to seize the lead.

Down 6-3 in the eighth, Quincy McAfee and Luis Chevalier each smacked a single to put two on for Dominic Pitelli who drove home McAfee with a single of his own. Later in the inning, Northcut struck again, this time delivering a two-run single to knot the game at six.

In the ninth, the Lookouts loaded the bases, but could not get the winning run across. In the 10th Ben Gobell singled home the runner on second to deliver the winning run.

Tonight's starter Grant Gavin, pitched well for Chattanooga, throwing five scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Tomorrow is Roam with the Gnome Night presented by See Rock City with post-game fireworks. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.