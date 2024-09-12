Biscuits Clinch Second Half Title, Sweep Doubleheader against Blue Wahoos

September 12, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Tanner Murray celebrates with the team

PENSACOLA, FL - The Montgomery Biscuits (80-54, 40-25) clinched the second half title and picked up their 80th win in a doubleheader sweep of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (68-65, 30-35) on Thursday evening at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Montgomery won both halves for the first time since 2019. The Biscuits will have home field advantage for the best-of-three South Division Series from September 17-20.

Game One

The Biscuits clinched the second half and eliminated the Blue Wahoos from a playoff contention with a 10-3 win in game one. The club mashed four home runs, including three homers in the seventh inning.

Down 1-0 in the fourth, Dominic Keegan tied the game with a leadoff home run. Montgomery built up a lead from there, posting 10 unanswered runs.

In the seventh, Tre' Morgan led off with a home run. Two batters later, Xavier Isaac smashed a two-run homer off the scoreboard in right field. After a pitching change, Brayden Taylor hammered the third long ball of the inning, a two-run home run to left-center field to make it 10-1.

Game Two

Montgomery held on late for their 80th win. Carson Williams kept the momentum from game two with a three-run blast to left field to make it 3-0 in the first inning. Williams reached 20 home runs for a second straight season.

Williams lined a ball through the middle of the infield for another RBI to make it 4-0 in the second.

Pensacola came back with three runs in the fourth and fifth innings to pull within one. Evan Reifert held the lead with two big outs in the fifth, leaving the bases loaded.

Austin Vernon retired Pensacola in order in the ninth to secure the win and his ninth save.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Jonny Cuevas will make the start for Montgomery while Tristan Stevens is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

