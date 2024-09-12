Biscuits Blast Past Blue Wahoos for Twinbill Sweep and Second-Half Crown

September 12, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







Pensacola, Fla. - After fringes of a hurricane interrupted this final homestand, the Blue Wahoos returned Thursday and were hit with a power surge.

The Montgomery Biscuits blasted five home runs, including four by different players in the first game and a big first-inning blast in the nightcap, to sweep a doubleheader with 10-3 and 4-3 wins that clinched a second-half division crown and eliminated the Blue Wahoos from playoff contention.

Following the game, the Biscuits (80-54 overall, 40-25 in second half) celebrated in the visitors' dugout with a variety of beverage sprays and chugs of beer.

Their playoff opponent in the Southern League divisional series next week will likely be the Biloxi Shuckers, who led late in their Thursday game over the Mississippi Braves with a magic number of one.

For the Blue Wahoos (68-65 overall, 30-35 in second half), it's the first time they've missed the playoffs since 2021.

They faced long odds this week, needing to win at least five games against a Montgomery team loaded with nine of the top 10 prospects in the Tampa Bay Rays minor league system.

Following Wednesday's postponement - the first time the Blue Wahoos were forced to postpone a home game in two years -- the Biscuits' dual wins in two seven-inning games at Blue Wahoos Stadium continued a season trend. The weather Thursday turned sunny with a wind blowing out to left field and the Biscuits took full advantage.

They are now 19-8 this season against the Blue Wahoos. They've won all three games so far this week heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

The first game Thursday had the Biscuits holding a 3-1 lead into the fifth inning. The Blue Wahoos scored the game's first run on newcomer Kemp Alderman's second inning homer.

But in the sixth, the Biscuits got a pair of runs against Blue Wahoos reliever Chandler Jozwiak, then walloped three homers in the seventh against relievers Josh Ekness and Josh White in a five-run rally that blew open the game.

In Game 2, Montgomery shortstop Carson Williams, the No. 2 rated prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, hit a three-run homer off starter Jacob Miller. The Biscuits then made it 4-0 in the second after Jalen Battles reached on an error, then scored on Williams' RBI single.

The Blue Wahoos halved the deficit on Johnny Olmstead's two-run homer in the fourth inning. They added another on Andrew Pintar's RBI double in the fifth inning, but left the bases loaded with one out in a sequence that proved decisive.

The Blue Wahoos did not get a baserunner the final two innings against the Biscuits bullpen.

These losses dropped the Blue Wahoos to a losing home record (32-34) this season. They have not won a six-game home series since the first week of June.

They will now try to get a win Friday in the fourth game of the series with righthander Tristian Stevens (2-3, 3.98 ERA) on the mound.

GAME NOTABLES

--- The second game Thursday was the final Pensacola Mullets Night promotion with the Blue Wahoos taking on their alternate identity as the Mullets. They had a 9-2 record in those uniforms before the 4-3 loss.

--- Pensacola fire chief Ginny Cranor threw out a ceremonial first pitch before the second game Thursday and was recognized for the Pensacola Fire Department's recent initiative on "Smoke Alarm Saturday." The initiative provides free installation of smoke detectors on selected Saturdays inside residential homes within the City of Pensacola limits for any resident requesting one. It was part of Firefighter Appreciation night at the ballpark.

--In addition to Cranor, there were 15 members of the City of Pensacola fire department on the field and recognized during the pregame before the second game.

--- Also throwing out a ceremonial first pitch in the second game was Dr. Clayton P. Cloer, the president of Baptist University of Florida, located in Graceville, near Marianna. The university also had a group outing on the Dignity Memorial party deck.

--- There were three sizable groups attending the scheduled Thursday night game - Trane Supply, Lewis Bear Company and the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME).

--- The National Anthem was performed by the Blue Wahoos' Jessica Voigt, a group sales trainee, who also did the honors on Tuesday night while celebrating her birthday. On Tuesday she did it after helping the grounds crew remove the field tarp.

--- The Blue Wahoos honored four gameday employees in the pregame events: They were Nick Delgado, Sally Rathbun, Carson Hindsman from tickets department and Patty Lasher in merchandise working in the GoTeez Bait and Tackle Shop.

--- On Tuesday, the Blue Wahoos honored popular on-field emcee "Sunshine Sammy" for her efforts this season.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Montgomery Biscuits vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Friday, 6:05 p.m.

WHERE: BlueWahoos Stadium

PROMOTION: Giveaway Friday: The first 1,000 adult fans (ages 21-older) will receive a Pensacola Mullets-theme, blue Hawaiian shirt from sponsor Kona Brewing Company. NOTE: Because it is an alcoholic beverage sponsor, the Blue Wahoos are not able to give these shirts to children or anyone under 21.

TV: A live broadcast will be shown on BLAB-TV for those in the region able to receive BLAB. A livestream video broadcast is also available on Bally Live and MLB.TV (subscription required).

RADIO: Available on www.bluewahoos.com/radio and the MiLB App with Blue Wahoos broadcasters Erik Bremer and Carter Bainbridge handling the radio broadcast.

TICKETS: Tickets are available through www.bluewahoos.com/tickets and at the stadium box office on Friday beginning at 10 a.m.

