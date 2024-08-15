Lookouts Leave Pandas Feeling Petty

August 15, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE - Chattanooga starting pitcher Chase Petty (W, 9-3) tied a season-high with nine strikeouts while going a season-long seven innings as the Lookouts defeated the Trash Pandas 5-3 Thursday night at AT&T Field.

The Lookouts jumped on Rocket City starter Chase Chaney (L, 6-9) to the tune of three runs over the first two frames. In the first, Chaney issued two walks and a single to load the bases with one away before third baseman Austin Callahan lofted a sacrifice fly to center to score the game's first run. In the second, shortstop Jose Torres lined a solo homerun over the leftfield wall to put the Lookouts up two. Later on, centerfielder Bubba Thompson doubled to center before designated hitter Dominic Pitelli drove him in on an RBI single to left.

The Trash Pandas would score the next two runs to get back into the game. In the third, rightfielder Tucker Flint launched his 14th homer of the year over the right-centerfield wall. It was a solo blast to put the Trash Pandas on the board. The dinger also tied him with Gustavo Campero and former Trash Panda Eric Wagaman for the team lead.

In the fourth, Rocket City plated another run. Second baseman Christian Moore walked, advanced to third on a double to right, then scored on an RBI single to center from first baseman Sam Brown. However, with runners at the corners and no one out, the Trash Pandas couldn't muster another run as two popups and a caught stealing ended the inning.

The score stayed 3-2 until the sixth when Chattanooga tacked on two more runs against Chaney to extend their lead back to three. A walk to leftfielder Tyler Callihan started the inning. He went to third on a single to center from catcher Mat Nelson before Callahan brought him home on a double to right. Nelson advanced to third on the play, then touched home when Chaney uncorked a wild pitch to make the score 5-2.

Things remained that way until the ninth when Rocket City mounted a rally. A walk to Moore and a double to right by Stevens put runners at second and third with nobody out. After the next two men were retired, third baseman Ben Gobbel laced a single to center to score Moore and advance Stevens to third. However, with runners at the corners and the go-ahead run at the plate, closer Patrick Weigel (5) got Flint to strike out swinging to end the game.

Chaney took the loss allowing five runs on seven hits over six frames. Petty allowed three hits in the win. Weigel got the final out for the save.

Rocket City only had five hits. They were led offensively by Stevens who went 2-4 with two doubles. Chattanooga had eight hits as Callihan finished 3-3 with a double, two singles, a walk and a run scored.

The Trash Pandas and Lookouts will go at it in game five of their seven-game series Friday night with first pitch slated for 6:15. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: George Klassen (RCT) vs. Thomas Farr (CHA)

