Biscuits Fall to Blue Wahoos, 3-1

August 15, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits third baseman Brayden Taylor (right) gets a fistbump from manager Kevin Boles

PENSACOLA, FL - The Montgomery Biscuits (63-48, 23-19) never got going offensively in a 3-1 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (61-48, 23-18) on Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The Biscuits left on eight runners and went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Brayden Taylor highlighted the offense with three singles in his second three-hit game of the series.

Dru Baker scored Tanner Murray on a groundout for Montgomery's lone run in the fourth. The Blue Wahoos scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth, making it the only inning with runs scored in the game.

Antonio Menendez pitched three scoreless innings out of the bullpen, matching a season high.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Logan Workman will make the start for Montgomery while Jacob Miller is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

