Petty Cruises in Lookouts' 5-3 Win
August 15, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
Lookouts starting pitcher Chase Petty was lights out in the team's 5-3 win over the Trash Pandas. Petty went a season-high seven innings and tied his season-high in strikeouts with nine. The right is now 9-3 on the year.
Tonight Chattanooga struck first, scoring in the first inning on an Austin Callahan sacrifice fly. In the second Jose Torres blasted a solo homer to make it 2-0. Bubba Thompson followed that up with a double and scored on a single by Dominic Pitelli.
