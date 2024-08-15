Petty Cruises in Lookouts' 5-3 Win

August 15, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







Lookouts starting pitcher Chase Petty was lights out in the team's 5-3 win over the Trash Pandas. Petty went a season-high seven innings and tied his season-high in strikeouts with nine. The right is now 9-3 on the year.

Tonight Chattanooga struck first, scoring in the first inning on an Austin Callahan sacrifice fly. In the second Jose Torres blasted a solo homer to make it 2-0. Bubba Thompson followed that up with a double and scored on a single by Dominic Pitelli.

