Lookouts Announce 2023 Hiring Fair

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Want to join the most fun team in town? On Saturday, February 18, the Chattanooga Lookouts will be hosting their annual hiring fair at AT&T Field from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The home opener for the team's upcoming 2023 season is slated for Tuesday, April 11.

Prospective employees, 16 years of age or older, will be able to interview for one of the many positions that are available.

Positions to be interviewed:

Food Service Staff Concessions Cooks Ushers

Beer Pourers (18+) Picnic Servers Mascot Performers

Suite Servers (18+) Press Box/Camera Operators Grounds Crew

Team Store Attendants Promotions Team Bat Boys

Trolley Drivers Ticket Scanners/Greeters Security Staff

All potential employees will be asked to fill out an application and will be subject to a background check. Applicants should be prepared to interview at the hiring fair and are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately.

Prospective employees can also apply now by filling out the Lookouts online application form. After applying, candidates will be reached out to by a member of the Lookouts front office staff. For more information about the job fair or the application process call the Lookouts front office at 423-267-2208.

Single game tickets for the Lookouts upcoming 2023 season go on-sale Monday, February 20 at 10:00 a.m. on Lookouts.com. The Lookouts Team Store is also open for business. Fans are encouraged to check out the line-up of gear available. Lookouts gift cards are also available through Lookouts.com.

