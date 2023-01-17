Lookouts Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Today, the Cincinnati Reds have announced that Jose Moreno will return to the Chattanooga Lookouts for the upcoming 2023 season. Joining Moreno on staff will be pitching coach Brian Garman, hitting coach Daryle Ward, and coach Jefry Sierra.

This season will be Jose Moreno's fourth season in the Reds organization and second in Chattanooga. Last season, as the manager of the Lookouts, Moreno helmed a team that featured several of the organization's top prospects, including Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, and Brandon Williamson. Before becoming the Lookouts skipper, Moreno was the manager of the Single-A Dayton Dragons, where he led the team to a 65-55 record.

Joining Moreno on staff are Brian Garman and Daryle Ward. Garman will serve as the team's pitching coach after spending the previous three seasons as a pitching coach with the Dragons. Hitting coach Daryle Ward will be returning to Chattanooga after two consecutive years with the Dragons. Ward spent 2019 in Chattanooga as the team's hitting coach under manager Pat Kelly.

Rounding out the coaching staff is coach Jefry Sierra. Sierra is entering his ninth season with the organization. Last year Sierra was the outfield/baserunning coach with Dayton and spent his first seven years in the organization at the Reds' DR facility.

The Lookouts also welcome Wade Hebrink, who will be in his first year as the team's athletic trainer, and Kyle Laughlin, who will be in his first season as the Lookouts strength and conditioning coach. Performance coach Michael Bonifay and video & technology specialist Nick Mundy will also be on staff.

2023 LOOKOUTS COACHING STAFF

JOSE MORENO - Manager

Jose Moreno is in his fourth season in the organization and his second at Class AA Chattanooga. He spent the 2021 season as manager at Class A Dayton after working in 2020 assigned as manager of the Reds' rookie Arizona League affiliate in Goodyear. Prior to joining the Reds, Jose spent 19 years with the Mariners organization, managing at multiple levels (most recently at short-season Class A Everett) and serving as Latin American field coordinator for 4 seasons. He also spent 5 seasons as the third base coach with Cardenales de Lara in the Venezuelan Winter League (2005-2009) and 3 seasons with that team as manager, including back-to-back Venezuelan Winter League championship years in 2019 and 2020.

BRIAN GARMAN - Pitching Coach

Brian Garman is in his fourth season in the organization, his first at Class AA Chattanooga. He spent the previous 3 seasons as pitching coach at Class A Dayton. Prior to joining the Reds organization in 2020, he spent 2 years as a pitching coach in the Angels' minor league system, for Inland Empire in 2018 and for Orem in 2019. Before working with the Angels, Brian coached at the University of Northwestern Ohio and for the Lima Locos of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League. Brian grew up in Wapakoneta, OH, played baseball at the University of Cincinnati and pitched 4 years in the Brewers organization (2010-2013), reaching Class AA in just his second full professional season.

DARYLE WARD - Hitting Coach

Daryle Ward is in his eighth season as a professional coach, all as a hitting coach in the Reds' player development system, and in 2023 returns to Class AA Chattanooga following 4 years at Class A Dayton. In 2016, he joined the organization as the hitting coach for the rookie-level Arizona League Reds before spending the 2017 and 2018 seasons at Dayton. In 2019 and 2020, he was assigned as Chattanooga's hitting coach before returning to the Dragons in 2021. The son of Major League All-Star Gary Ward, Daryle was a career .263 batter over 11 big league seasons with the Astros, Dodgers, Pirates, Nationals, Braves and Cubs. He belted a career-high 20 home runs for Houston in 2000. Daryle, 47, was born in Los Angeles and currently resides in Riverside, CA.

JEFRY SIERRA - Coach

Jefry Sierra enters his ninth season as a coach in the organization, his second outside the Dominican Republic Academy. In 2022, he was the outfield/baserunning coach at Class A Daytona. During his 7 seasons at the Reds' DR facility, in addition to his on-field duties he oversaw video operations at the DR facility. Sierra signed with the Reds as an amateur free agent in 2007 and progressed to Class A Dayton as an infielder before converting to a pitcher in his final professional season in 2014. Sierra lives in San Cristobal, DR with wife Rossi, sons Jefry and Marco and daughter Samirha.

WADE HEBRINK - Athletic Trainer, M.S., ATC, CES

Wade Hebrink is in his seventh season in the organization, his first at Class AA Chattanooga following 1 season at advanced Class A Dayton. While at Class A Daytona in 2021, he was awarded the Low-A Southeast Athletic Trainer of the Year by his peers. Hebrink was slated to work at Rookie Greeneville in 2020 until the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season. He previously worked as the athletic trainer for the rookie-level Arizona League Reds and 2 years for the Dominican Summer League team. He was the athletic trainer for the Indios de Mayaguez of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League (Puerto Rican Winter League) during the 2019 and 2020 winter league seasons. The Lake Mills, Iowa native earned his bachelor's degree in athletic training from the University of Northern Iowa in 2014 and master's degree in Exercise Science from Syracuse University in 2016. Hebrink holds certifications in CPR/AED, SASTM, Dry Needling, Blood Flow Restriction rehabilitation and Corrective Exercise Specialist (CES).

KYLE LAUGHLIN - Strength & Conditioning Coach, CSCS, RSCC

Kyle Laughlin is in his sixth season of professional baseball, his fourth in the organization and his first at Class AA Chattanooga. He spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons at Class A Daytona. Kyle was slated to work at Rookie Billings in 2020 until the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season. In 2019, Laughlin served as a strength and conditioning coach for the Rangers' Dominican Summer League affiliate. In 2018, he held internships with both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from Indiana University in 2017. Kyle resides in Indianapolis, IN.

