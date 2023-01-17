Blue Wahoos to Host Two Job Fairs for the 2023 Season

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos will host two nights of their annual Job Fair to hire seasonal staff for the 2023 Blue Wahoos baseball season. The first event will take place Tuesday, January 24 at Brownsville Community Center from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM, while the second event will take place on Wednesday, February 15 from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Interviews will be held on-site and candidates are encouraged to bring a resumé and come prepared to discuss their experience and qualifications.--

Gameday positions as well as internship and trainee roles are available in Box Office and Ticket Sales, Merchandise, Community Relations, Stadium Operations, Production, Entertainment, Food and Beverage, and more!

The Blue Wahoos season begins Friday, April 7th and continues through September 17th with the possibility of additional playoff games being held in Pensacola. A full game schedule is available at BlueWahoos.com.

Applicants unable to attend the job fair can apply for available positions at QuintStuder.com/Careers.

