Lookouts Announce 2022 Promotions

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts are excited to announce their initial slate of 2022 promotions. The upcoming 2022 season will feature more fireworks, giveaways, and the return of many fan-favorite promotions! Anchoring our schedule is our inaugural Negro League Appreciation Weekend presented by the Bessie Smith Culture Center and featuring the Chattanooga Choo-Choos and the Birmingham Black Barons. This year also marks the return of Kids Run the Bases presented by Great Clips after every game and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night.

Fireworks

After every Friday home game this season, fans will see a spectacular postgame fireworks show. The Lookouts will also have two additional 2022 fireworks shows on Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3 as part of our Independence Day Weekend Celebration.

National Entertainers/Giveaways

Magnet schedule presented by EPB (Tuesday, April 12)

Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act presented by Metro Plumbing, Heating & Air (Saturday, April 30)

The World Famous ZOOperstars! presented by Great Clips (Saturday, May 14 & Saturday, July 30)

Seat cushion giveaway presented by Bessie Smith Cultural Center (Saturday, May 28)^

HHM $100K Grand Slam Giveaway presented by HHM CPAs (Friday, September 2)*

*Postgame fireworks ^ First 1,000 fans

Theme Nights

EPB Night presented by EPB (Friday, April 29)*

Inaugural Negro League Appreciation Weekend with The Bessie Smith Cultural Center presented by Food City and TVFCU featuring the Chattanooga Choo-Choos vs. Birmingham Black Barons (Friday, May 27* - Saturday, May 28)^

Military Appreciation Day presented by Medicare Misty (Sunday, May 29)

Independence Day Weekend Celebration presented by Charlotte Mabry Team - KW (Friday, July 1)*

Independence Day Weekend Celebration (Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3)*

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night featuring themed Super Hero jerseys (Saturday, July 23)^

8th Annual Agriculture Night presented by Chattanooga Tractor & Equipment (Friday, August 12)*

Las Montañas de Chattanooga (Tuesday, August 30 - Thursday, September 1)^

Dogs at the Diamond presented by Animal Emergency & Specialty Center (Sunday, April 17 & Wednesday, August 10)

*Postgame fireworks ^ Theme Jerseys

Weekly Promotions

Food City Tuesday: Fans who show their Food City ValuCard on the day of the game at the Lookouts Ticket Office, will receive buy one get one general admission tickets to that night's game (Limit 4) (Excluding April 12). Not combinable with other offers.

Chick-fil-A Wednesday: Every Wednesday home game is Chick-fil-A Giveaway Wednesday, fans will receive a coupon for a free item at Chick-fil-A. Free item coupons will be delivered through the Chick-fil-A app at AT&T Field. To receive the coupon fans need to download and open the app at AT&T Field. If you already have the app simply open the app at AT&T Field to receive your free item from Chick-fil-A.

Thirsty Thursdaytm: Join us every Thursday for Thirsty Thursday and enjoy $2 draught domestics including $3 Big River Craft Beer and $2 fountain soft drinks. Thirsty Thursday Drink Specials are available at the Lookouts main concession stands, the Big River Beer Garden, and the Budweiser Party Deck.

Fireworks Friday: Every Friday is postgame fireworks at AT&T Field! After every Friday home game fans will see one of the Lookouts spectacular Fireworks shows.

Used Car Saturday presented by TVFCU: During Saturday home games, fans in attendance will have the chance to win a pre-loved used car courtesy of TVFCU. Fans must be 18 years old and have a valid Georgia, Tennessee, or Alabama driver's license to enter.

Kids Club Sunday presented by Little Debbie: Join us on Kids Club Sundays for family fun! All Kids Club members receive a FREE ticket to every Sunday game (excluding July 3). After the game, all fans can head out into the outfield for a chance to play catch on the field. Tennis balls will be provided for throwing.

Kids Run the Bases presented by Great Clips: After every Lookouts home game kids are invited down to the field to run the bases. Fans can line up at the top of section 104 on the 1st base side of the field after the game to run the bases. Run the bases is weather permitting.

*Dates, times, and promotions are subject to change.

