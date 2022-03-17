Shuckers to Host Job Fair on March 24

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers will host a job fair on Thursday, March 24 from 4 pm to 6 pm at MGM Park. The Shuckers are seeking seasonal employees for the upcoming 2022 season.

Available positions include ushers, ticket takers, ticket sellers, access control, camera operators, press box production, mascots, retail, grounds crew, bat boys/girls, entertainment team and on-field emcee. Interested applicants can enter through the visitors' clubhouse on the north side of MGM Park and should bring a copy of their resume.

Spectra Food services will also be interviewing candidates for cooks, suite attendants, food runners, bartenders, dishwashers, warehouse workers and help with food preparation. Applications for Shuckers' seasonal employment and Spectra are available on site but are also available online to download here.

The Biloxi Shuckers open their seventh season on the road against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday, April 8. Biloxi then returns to MGM Park for their home opener against the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 pm. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

