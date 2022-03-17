M-Braves Announce Preliminary Promotional Schedule

PEARL - The 2021 Double-A South Champion Mississippi Braves are excited to announce the preliminary promotional schedule for the 2022 season. Fans attending games at Trustmark Park will be treated to four giveaway items commemorating the 2021 Championship season, numerous theme nights, giveaways, and 15 Fireworks Shows throughout the 69-game home schedule in the team's 17th season.

The M-Braves' menu of weekly promotions includes many fan favorites from the 2021 season, including Hollywood Feed's Bark in the Park on Tuesdays, AMR's First Responders Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursday™ with $2 16 oz beer and sodas, premium giveaway items on all Fridays, Post-Game Fireworks after every Saturday game, and Kids Run the Bases after each Friday and Sunday game.

New for 2022, all military (active/retired) receive free Field Level or GA tickets on Thursdays. Additionally, all military and first responders receive discounted $5 Field Level tickets throughout the season.

The Mississippi Braves theme and official hashtag for 2022 is #WeMakeChampions, building off the second league title in team history last season and 23 M-Braves alums contributing to Atlanta's first World Series championship in 26 years. April 8-10 against Montgomery, the opening weekend will be a three-day celebration featuring back-to-back fireworks shows, a Championship Pint Glass giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, and a flag-raising ceremony on Opening Night, April 8. Other Championship-themed giveaways include Seat Cushions (April 22), Caps (May 20), and T-Shirts (June 3). Trustmark Park will host the World Champions Trophy Tour on Friday, May 6, where fans will have an opportunity to take their photo with the trophy.

Other premium giveaway items (to the first 1,000 fans) include a Trey Harris #22 T-Shirt Jersey (May 6), Greenville Braves Throwback Hat (June 17), Floppy Cap (July 8), Trucker Cap (July 16), Team Photo (July 17), Surprise Braves Bobble (August 5), Replica Jersey (September 18), and two soon to be announced giveaways.

Fans will be able to celebrate Memorial Day (May 30), Independence Day (July 4), and Labor Day (September 4) with Fireworks Extravaganzas after the game.

There will be a pair of weekday matinee games in 2022. Wednesday, April 20 at 11:05 am, and Wednesday, July 13 at 12:05 pm.

As part of the Minor League Baseball Initiative "The Nine," the M-Braves will salute the Negro Leagues by wearing Atlanta Black Cracker uniforms on Saturday, September 3, which will be auctioned after the game. The club was a member of the Southern Negro League and eventually the Negro American League. On Saturday, July 9, the Braves will wear retro Tougaloo College Bulldogs uniforms, which will be auctioned as well.

The club will commemorate the 30th anniversary of the 100-win Southern League Champion Greenville Braves with hats on Friday, June 17. In addition, the Braves will again partner with Gold Glove Charities for a jersey auction and night to benefit pediatric cancer and recognize young cancer patients on Saturday, August 20. On Saturday, June 4, the Braves will team up with the Mississippi VA to salute Gold Star Families before the game.

The M-Braves will host numerous theme nights throughout the season, as well as College Nights from Farm Bureau.

All promotions are subject to change at any time. For the most up-to-date promotional schedule, CLICK HERE.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 18, at 3 pm. Fans can purchase tickets at mississippibraves.com by calling the box office at 888-BRAVES4 or via Ticketmaster.

Weekly Promotions:

Tuesday:

Every Tuesday is Bark in the Park presented by Hollywood Feed!

Wednesday:

Join Us 4 A Jackson each Wednesday, and for $20, receive a pack of (4) Field Level tickets with (4) soda vouchers; Diamond Upgrade: 4 for $40.

Each Wednesday, First Responders receive FREE Field or GA tickets will valid ID at the Trustmark Park box office, presented by AMR - Diamond Level is $10 for First Responders.

Thursday:

Thirsty Thursday™ features 16 oz beer and fountain drinks for just $2! Plus, all military (active/retired) receive FREE Field Level or GA tickets with valid ID at the Trustmark Park box office. - Diamond Level is $10 for military. Thirsty Thursday also includes free Live Trivia in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio and Corn Hole on the plaza.

Friday:

Each Friday includes a premium giveaway item to the first 1,000 fans in attendance, plus Trustmark's Dash for Cash and Kids Run the Bases after the game. 2022 marks the return of Fist Bump Friday as well.

Saturday:

Post-Game Fireworks light up the night sky above Trustmark Park after all 12 Saturday home games.

Sunday:

Each Sunday at Trustmark Park is Family Fun Day, presented by Pizza Shack! Sunday's feature something for the entire family, and after the game, kids will have the opportunity to run the bases like the pros!

Also, for just $25 per person, get a game ticket, hat, hotdog & drink voucher on Sundays.

