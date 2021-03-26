Lookouts Announce 2021 Promotions

March 26, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts are excited to announce their initial promotions for the 2021 season!

The season kicks off with a 6-game homestand beginning with the Lookouts Opening Day Celebration on Tuesday, May 4 at 7:15 p.m. Fireworks will once again be a featured promotion at AT&T Field, set for the first Friday of every month beginning with May 7. Brand new for 2021 will be one of the most anticipated Lookouts' promotions in recent memory. This year the team will be partnering with TVFCU for Used Car Saturdays and giving away a used car EVERY Saturday home game.

"Used Car Night is a Chattanooga institution and is one of my favorite promotions we do here," said Lookouts President Rich Mozingo. "I cannot thank TVFCU enough for partnering with us to expand this signature promotion to every single Saturday night."

Other weekly promotions include the return of Thirsty Thursday $1 drinks specials every Thursday home game and Food City Tuesday. Every Tuesday home game, excluding Opening Day, fans can show their Food City ValuCard for buy one get one free tickets, based on availability. Limit 4. Fans can mark their calendars for our Military Appreciation Day presented by Medicare Misty/Humana on Sunday, May 30. On that day, active and retired military can reserve FREE tickets for themselves and their families. Additional 2021 promotions will be announced at a later date.

Single game tickets for phase one of the 2021 season go on sale Monday, March 29 at 9:00 a.m. on LookoutsTickets.com. The first phase covers the first three homestands, from May 4 - June 13. Phase one features a socially distant ballpark at reduced capacity, comprised of pod style seating with six feet between each pod. In accordance with MLB rules, the team will have a mandated mask policy for at least the first 18 games. All ticket phases are subject to change.

To celebrate tickets going on sale for the 2021 season, the Lookouts will offer 21% off Lookouts merchandise on Monday, March 29th. Fans can take advantage of the Lookouts Flash Sale online on Lookouts.com or in-store from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Season tickets, 7, 14 and 21 game mini-plans, and group outings are on sale now and can be reserved by calling the Lookouts Ticket Office at 423-267-4849. The Lookouts Team Store is now open for business Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans are encouraged to check out the line-up of gear and face-masks available. Lookouts gift cards are also available through Lookouts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from March 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.