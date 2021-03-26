Toyota Field to Become One of Minor League Baseball's First Cashless Venues

March 26, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







The Rocket City Trash Pandas have announced that Toyota Field will operate as a one hundred percent cashless stadium ahead of their inaugural 2021 baseball season.

As one of the first fully cashless ballparks in Minor League Baseball, Toyota Field will allow fans to have quicker, safer, and more secure transactions. Eliminating the physical transfer of cash and coins will significantly cut down on contact between guests and employees, providing a more sanitary overall experience.

"North Alabama is among the most technologically advanced regions in the country," said Trash Pandas President and CEO, Ralph Nelson. "Our organization has always prided itself on being cutting-edge, and this is our next leap into the future."

Credit and debit cards will be accepted at all Toyota Field concession stands, The Junkyard Team Store, ticket office, and parking lot. Additionally, mobile tap-to-pay will be available in each of these areas, excluding the ticket office.

Trash Cash cards, Toyota Field's in-house form of payment, can be used for concessions, merchandise, and tickets. These can be purchased in advance or at the stadium - balance on the cards will roll over from game to game, and cards are re-loadable. For fans who do not carry credit or debit cards, Trash Cash will be available for purchase with cash in The Junkyard or at the Guest Services booth.

Parking for Trash Pandas games will be conducted through the 'Clutch!' app. Fans purchasing parking in advance on the app will receive a discounted rate of $6 per vehicle; paying for parking at the lot entrance is set at $10 per vehicle.

Other notable professional sports teams to make the switch to a fully cashless experience include the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Rays, Tottenham Hotspur F.C., Utah Jazz, and Green Bay Packers.

Toyota Field will also implement a clear-bag policy for the 2021 season. Fans will be encouraged not to bring any bags; however, one (1) of the following will be permitted: One clear bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12", or a one-gallon clear freezer bag, or a small clutch bag or purse no larger than 6.5" x 4.5". Some exceptions will be made for fans with health-related needs and parents bringing infants to games.

The Trash Pandas are the Double-A Minor League affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, and will play their first game at Toyota Field on May 11th against the Tennessee Smokies.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from March 26, 2021

Toyota Field to Become One of Minor League Baseball's First Cashless Venues - Rocket City Trash Pandas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.