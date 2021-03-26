WYAB 103.9 FM Returns as M-Braves' Flagship Radio Station in 2021

March 26, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL - The Mississippi Braves and WYAB 103.9 FM announced today a continued partnership as the team's flagship radio station for the 12th-straight season, including all 120 game broadcasts during the 2021 season.

From its broadcast tower in Jackson, WYAB 103.9 FM reaches Central Mississippi, including Hinds, Madison, and Rankin Counties. WYAB broadcasts with 5,400 Watts of power and serves approximately 478,000 individuals.

"We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with WYAB," said Pete Laven, vice president, and general manager of the Mississippi Braves. "It is important to us that our fans have the stability and consistency of a strong flagship radio partner as Chris Harris once again brings them the all of the exciting M-Braves action on the field, home, and road."

Harris will handle the play-by-play duties for all broadcasts in his third season as the "Voice of the M-Braves" and 12th overall in professional baseball. Broadcasts will begin 15 minutes before the scheduled first pitch with a pre-game show and conclude with a 15-minute post-game show.

"Like a lot of people in South, I grew up as a Braves fan," said Matt Wesolowski, WYAB 103.9 FM's general manager, and owner. "It has been a true privilege and honor to be affiliated with such an outstanding organization since 2009 when WYAB first became the broadcast home of Mississippi Braves baseball."

In addition to the WYAB 103.9 airwaves, all game broadcasts will be heard on www.mississippibraves.com, the MiLB First Pitch app, and Tune-In Radio. Video streams will also be available, with more details forthcoming.

Opening Day for the Mississippi Braves is set for Tuesday, May 4 at 6:35 pm against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. Fans can guarantee their seat with 2021 season tickets. Also currently available are flex plans, group tickets suite nights, and sponsorship opportunities. View ticket options HERE. Individual game tickets will go on sale to the general public in April. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit milb.com/mississippi/tickets or call 601-932-8788.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from March 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.