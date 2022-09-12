Looking Ahead to 2023

September 12, 2022







The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are pleased to announce their 2023 Regular Season schedule, featuring 132 games set to begin Friday, April 7 at Dutchess Stadium. The 2023 season marks the third year for the Renegades as a member of the South Atlantic League.

The schedule features 66 home games and 66 road games against nine opponents. Hudson Valley faces off against North Division opponents 105 times, while playing South Division foes in the remaining 27 contests. The season begins on Friday, April 7 as the Renegades host a three-game series with the Greensboro Grasshoppers, kicking off a season-opening nine-game homestand through April 16, which also includes six games with the Aberdeen IronBirds.

The most frequent opponent for the Renegades in 2023 is the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Gades and Rocks will square off 30 times during the season. Hudson Valley is set for 24 games each with Aberdeen (Baltimore), Brooklyn (NY Mets), and Jersey Shore (Philadelphia).

Hudson Valley hosts one new opponent out of the South Division this year, welcoming the Bowling Green Hot Rods to The Dutch from July 14-16. The Hot Rods are an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, the Renegades parent club from 1996-2019.

The Renegades host two nine-game homestands in 2023 - April 7-16 and July 14-23. They will take two 12-game road trips during the season - from April 18-30 to Rome and Greenville, and July 25-August 6 against Hickory and Wilmington.

Important Dates

Opening Day - April 7 vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers

Father's Day - June 18 vs. Rome Braves

Independence Day at The Dutch - July 3 vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks

All-Star Break - July 10-13

Final Home Game - Sept. 10 vs. Jersey Shore

