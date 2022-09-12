Glogoski Shines in Final Start; Wins SAL Pitcher of the Week

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Kyle Glogoski was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the final week of the season after the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings in a win over Aberdeen on September 8th at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The right-hander from Auckland, New Zealand struck out five and earned the win in his final start of the season. He finished the year with a 2.77 ERA over 16 appearances with Jersey Shore. He gave up four earned runs over 21.1 innings in his last four starts.

He joins Ben Brown as a South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week from the BlueClaws this year, after Brown earned the honor for the week ending July 17th.

