Jasson Dominguez Named SAL Player of the Week

Hudson Valley Renegades outfielder Jasson Domínguez

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Hudson Valley Renegades OF Jasson Domínguez has been named the South Atlantic League Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 5-11, it was announced today by Major League Baseball. It is the first career player of the week award for Domínguez in any league.

In celebration of the achievement, the Renegades will make a $500 donation in Domínguez's name to the Maria Fareri Children's Hospital at the Westchester Medical Center Health Network. He finished the season batting .306/.397/.510 with six doubles, four triples, six home runs and 22 RBIs while going 17-for-18 on stolen base attempts in 40 games with Hudson Valley.

During the week-long series with the Wilmington Blue Rocks, The Martian hit .400/.500/.950 (8-for-20) with five runs scored, one triple, three home runs, six RBIs, four walks and four strikeouts. The 19-year-old switch-hitter accomplished the rare feat of hitting home runs from both sides of the plate on Saturday, Sept. 10, collecting his first career multi-homer game in the process.

"This award is a testament to the hard work Jasson put in this year," Renegades Hitting Coach Rob Benjamin said. "He believed in our development process and constantly pushed himself to get better. We are all proud of the year he's had...it takes a village."

Domínguez was signed by the Yankees as an international free agent in 2019, and currently ranks as MLB's No. 42 overall prospect and No. 2 in the Yankees system. He is the third Renegade to win a weekly honor in 2022, joining RHP Matt Sauer and RHP Richard Fitts, both of whom garnered SAL Pitcher of the Week crowns this season.

