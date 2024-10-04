Look What You Made Us Do: Baseb(All) Too Well Pre-Concert Parties on Deck at Victory Field

October 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Are you ready for it? The Indianapolis Indians today announced that Baseb(All) Too Well - a pre-concert party to be hosted at Victory Field from 3-7 PM on Friday, Nov. 1 - now has a second date for concertgoers and non-alike from 3-7 PM on Saturday, Nov. 2. Themed photo booths, bracelet trading and group sing-alongs are part of the fun, along with a 'We Are Never Getting Back Together' nacho bar, 'Fearless' fried chicken tender station and 'Red' velvet cupcakes available for all attendees.

General Admission tickets are available for $50/person and include:

Unlimited access to the nacho bar, chicken tender station and red velvet cupcakes

'Lavender Haze' welcome cocktail/mocktail, soda and water; additional themed cocktails/mocktails will be available for purchase

Taylor Swift music and group sing-alongs

Access to a temporary tattoo station, photo booths and bracelet trading

VIP tickets are available for $75/person and include:

The 'Enchanted' group of General Admission ticket offerings

Unlimited draft beer and house wine at the 'Getaway Bar'

Glass of 'Champagne Problems' (non-alcoholic options available)

Access to the 'Red Lip Classic Thing That You Like' lipstick station

Private suites are available for 8-18 people for $125/person and include:

All VIP and General Admission ticket offerings

Two (2) bottles of rosé

A 'Death By A Thousand Cuts' charcuterie board

Access to a 'Timeless' treats station featuring 'Ever-S'more' cookies

Suites can be booked by contacting Indianapolis Indians stadium events manager Paige McClung.

Parking at Victory Field is not included in the price of a Baseb(All) Too Well pre-concert party or Taylor Swift concert ticket. Limited parking spots remain available for all three concert dates (Nov. 1-3) and can be purchased in advance here. If available, parking will be sold in-person at the entrance of the lot for $60, with both cash or card accepted. The lot will open at 12 PM each day, and Tay-lgating is permitted before and during each of the three shows.

Visit IndyIndians.com/Swift or call the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 for more information.

