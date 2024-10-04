Party Animals Coming to Coca-Cola Park in 2025

October 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to announce that Coca-Cola Park will be hosting the Party Animals for two games of Banana Ball as part of the Banana Ball World Tour on July 5th and July 6th, 2025!

Opportunities to purchase tickets for the two games will be conducted via lottery. Join the Ticket Lottery List before it closes on November 1, 2024. Joining the list doesn't guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets. A random drawing will take place about 2 months before the event for the chance to purchase available tickets. If you're drawn, you'll have an opportunity to purchase tickets. Fans may enter the lottery at this link: https://thepartyanimals.com/tickets/

The Ticket Lottery List will close on November 1, 2024. Once the lists closes, fans will join the Ticket Wait List. There is no guarantee to have the opportunity to purchase tickets if fans join the Ticket Wait List, but fans will be notified if tickets do become available.

Tickets for the Party Animals at Coca-Cola Park will go on-sale about two months before the event. Standard tickets start at $35 while VIP (Very Important Partier) tickets start at $100. Little Banana Ballers three and under get in for free but will be expected to sit on a lap.

Banana Ball has taken the world by storm and now Allentown is the latest stop to keep the party going with the Party Animals! The Party Animals are the main antagonists of the Bananas, and now Party Animal Kingdom is striking out for their own turf.

Since the inception of Banana Ball in 2021, the highly competitive, fast paced, adrenaline injected version of baseball has been featured on the ESPN+ series 'Bananaland', HBO Real Sports and NESN as well as the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, LA Times and many others.

Banana Ball has become the fastest and most entertaining game in sports. With its fast-paced rules and emphasis on continuous play, Banana Ball strips away lulls and lengthy pauses, delivering a high-octane and entertainment-packed game that keeps both players and fans on their toes. Banana Ball has 11 unique rules. The most notorious rule is that if a fan catches a foul ball, it counts as an out. Fans can learn more about Banana Ball here.

