Longtime MLB Coach Dave Eiland to Manage in Constellation Energy League

(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS). - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced longtime MLB pitching coach and former Major Leaguer Dave Eiland as the fourth and final manager for the Constellation Energy League.

Eiland has spent the last two seasons as the pitching coach for the New York Mets and prior to that was the pitching coach for the Kansas City Royals from 2012-17, including when they won the World Series in 2015. Eiland also served as the pitching coach for the New York Yankees from 2008-2010 and served as a coach at the MiLB level for the Yankees from 2003-07.

Eiland had a 10-year Major League career, ranging from 1988-2000) and spent time with the New York Yankees (1988-91, '95), San Diego Padres (1992-93) and Tampa Bay Rays (1998-200). Over his Major League career, he appeared in 92 games, making 70 starts. The Yankees selected Eiland in the seventh round of the 1987 MLB Draft out of the University of South Florida.

The Constellation League now has all four of its managers, with Eiland, Roger and Koby Clemens, Pete Incaviglia and Greg Swindell. Team rosters and names will be announced this week.

The Skeeters announced earlier Monday that the start of the Constellation Energy League was delayed to July 10 from its scheduled Opening Day of July 3. The Skeeters will announce an updated full schedule this week.

