Blue Crabs to Host Two More Baseball Camps

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced their plans to host two more Youth Baseball Day Camps, the week of July 6th, and the week of July 20th at Regency Furniture Stadium. CLICK HERE to purchase.

The team's first baseball camp was a massive success. "Not only did we have a blast with all of the kids, but we saw substantial improvement in skill in every single camper," said Blue Crabs Broadcaster, Andrew Bandstra.

The camp will be run following social distancing guidelines. Fifty campers will be allowed to sign up each day. The MLB veteran and La Plata native Daryl Thompson, as well as former Baltimore Orioles outfielder, LJ Hoes, will be providing the instruction. During lunch time (campers bring their own food), campers will have the chance to pick the coaches brains, and ask what it was like playing in the MLB.

The camp will run from 10AM-3PM. The cost is $50, and that price gives a camper one day of camp. Campers may sign up separately for multiple days of the camp at the same price point.

The day will begin with 30 minutes of warmups, stretching, and catch. Pitchers will then begin working on mechanics with Daryl Thompson, while hitters begin hitting drills with LJ Hoes. This will be followed by extensive fielding drills, and on-field batting practice, just like the players do before games. During this batting practice, fielders will work on individualized drills, while hitters will get detailed instruction. To finish the day, all campers will go to their defensive position and take infield and outfield. The Blue Crabs will be accepting campers ages 8-16.

