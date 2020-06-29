Constellation Energy League to be Delayed to July 10

(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS). - The Sugar Land Skeeters announced today that Opening Day for the Constellation Energy League will be delayed until July 10.

"Due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, and based on advice from our medical advisors, we believe it is prudent to delay the start of the season one week," said Skeeters owner Kevin Zlotnik. "This is not a decision our organization entered into lightly. We have spent weeks meticulously preparing for the schedule we had initially set forth and we look forward to a successful season. But our overriding priority is the safety of our players, fans and staff."

The Skeeters anticipated opening their four-team professional baseball league on July 3 at Constellation Field. A revised schedule for the Constellation Energy League will be made soon.

"We've received all the approvals to open this weekend and remain confident in our safety protocols, but saw no downside in delaying one week," Zlotnik continued. "We look forward to seeing everyone on July 10th and in the meantime encourage our friends and fans to follow the safety guidelines set forth by our local officials."

