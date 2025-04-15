Long Live the Fun: Kansas City Monarchs Announce New Slogan

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The four-time league champion Kansas City Monarchs have a new rallying cry: "Long Live The Fun!" That's the Monarchs' new slogan for the 2025 season and beyond.

The slogan highlights the Monarchs' storied history, alludes to the regal nature of the team's name, and emphasizes the best thing about Monarchs baseball... the fun!

There have never been more ways to have fun at Monarchs baseball than in 2025. Fireworks Fridays are back, with the best display in town every Friday night home game. Signature Saturdays return this season, with postgame player autographs after every Saturday home game. Plus, the season features incredible themed games, like Ted Lasso Night, Bluey Day and the return of Kansas Swiftie Monarchs Night.

The Monarchs' schedule also features exciting giveaways, including a water bottle on May 11 courtesy of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, a bucket hat courtesy of Swope Health on June 29, and a T-shirt on August 3.

It all starts with the Monarchs' Opening Night game on Friday, May 9, featuring a Satchel Paige bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,500 fans. Tickets are on sale now at MonarchsBaseball.com or by calling 913-328-5618.

"At the Monarchs, we're proud to be the area's best spot for family fun!" Monarchs owner Mark Brandmeyer said. "This new slogan highlights our passion for our community and our hometown baseball team. We can't wait to get the fun started at Legends Field in 2025!"

The "Long Live The Fun" slogan will be featured throughout Legends Field during games, on Monarchs TV and radio broadcasts, and in team advertising.

The Monarchs' 2025 regular season runs through Labor Day. Learn more at MonarchsBaseball.com.

