Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Tray Maddox

August 29, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired the returning player rights to guard Tray Maddox from the Cleveland Charge in exchange for the returning player rights to guard Trey McGowens. The trade is not subject to a physical.

Maddox (6'6", 200) appeared in 20 regular season games across the 2023-24 season with the Osceola Magic and Cleveland Charge, recording averages of 4.5 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.6 minutes per contest. He also appeared in 13 NBA G League Showcase Cup games for Osceola last season, posting averages of 4.9 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game. The Novi, Mich., native, was originally acquired by the Magic with the 34th overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NBA G League Draft. Prior to pursuing his professional career, he played one season (2019-20) at Oakland University and one season (2021-22) at Cal State-Fullerton, before finishing his collegiate career with one season (2022-23) at Western Michigan.

McGowens appeared in 47 regular season games with Long Island across two seasons (2022-24) and recorded averages of 6.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 14.7 minutes per game. He was acquired by Long Island from the available player pool on Jan. 21, 2024.

