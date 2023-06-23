Long Island at Lancaster Postponed by Rain

June 23, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Tonight's scheduled game between the Lancaster Barnstormers and the Long Island Ducks has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader on Saturday, June 24, beginning at 5:30.

Tickets from Friday night may be redeemed at the Two Dudes Box Office for any remaining 2023 home game, subject to availability.

Lancaster will send right-handers Brandyn Sittinger and Spencer Johnston to the mound against Long Island's Robert Stock and Scott Harkin. Both games will be seven innings.

The games will be streamed on FloBaseball, beginning at 5:25.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.