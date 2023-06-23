Friday's Game at Lancaster Postponed

(Lancaster, Pa.) - Friday's (June 23) game between the Long Island Ducks and the Lancaster Barnstormers at Clipper Magazine Stadium has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions and a forecast for inclement weather.

The game will be made up on Saturday, June 24, as part of a single admission doubleheader. Game time for game one of the twin bill is still to be determined, while game two will follow approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Both games are slated for seven innings. Fans can follow all the action for both games of the doubleheader live on Flo Baseball.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 27, to begin a three-game set against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Foam Fingers, courtesy of Drake's Cakes. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday! If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Simply sign up prior to first pitch at the Ticket Kiosk on the main concourse to be eligible. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

