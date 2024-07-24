Long Ball Leads Mustangs Past PaddleHeads

July 24, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads played host to the Billings Mustangs for the 1st time this season in game 1 of a 6 game set at Allegiance Field Ogren Park. This was their first appearance in this ballpark since their battle in the Pioneer League Playoffs last season. After finding success in this ballpark last fall, the Mustangs once again looked comfortable Tuesday. Behind success from the offense, Billings would roll in the 1st game of this series.

The Mustangs would clump runs together in numerous instances scoring 2 runs or more in an inning in 4 separate frames. Success with home runs would be common throughout the contest with 3 long balls playing a role. Billings was able to keep the PaddleHeads offense in check throughout allowing the Mustangs to hold a lead from the 4th inning on. The end result was a 12-5 win for the folks from the Magic City.

