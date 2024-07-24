Mustangs Win Opener in Missoula

July 24, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

A steady stream of scoring for the Mustangs gives them the win over the Paddleheads 12-5 Tuesday night.

Brendan Medoro received the win after throwing three innings in relief giving up just a run on four hits with two walks and a strikeout.

Mustangs starter Shane Spencer tossed four innings giving up three runs, two unearned, on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Paddleheads took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Roberto Pena to score Patrick Chung.

Spencer left two runners in scoring position stranded in the first and second.

Briley Knight checked in with his second homer in as many games in the top of the third - a three-run shot - to take a 3-1 lead. Gabe Wurtz also homered in his second straight game to lead off the fourth to give the Mustangs a 4-3 advantage. Taylor Lomack brought two more runners home with a single to go up 6-3.

Another Lomack RBI single gave the Mustangs a 7-3 advantage, while a two-out two-RBI double by Gary Lora put the Mustangs ahead 9-3.

In the home half of the inning, another run scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-4.

The Mustangs benefited from a two-run homer by Blake Evans in the seventh, while Connor Denning scored on a groundout by Dyhlan Leach, who picked up his first professional hit, double, RBI and run tonight.

Luke Trueman tossed an inning giving up a hit and a run with two walks and a strikeout, while Joey Hennessey closed it out with scoreless ninth giving up just a walk with a strikeout.

The Mustangs look for a two-game series lead over the Paddleheads Wednesday night as Ethan McRae takes the mound. Coverage starts at 6:55 p.m. with first pitch at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also catch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

