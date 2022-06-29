Lomurno Selected as ECHL Executive of the Year

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that General Manager Joel T. Lomurno has been selected as the ECHL Executive of the Year, which was determined in a vote of the Board of Governors.

"It's very humbling to be recognized by my peers for such an honor," stated Lomurno. "I have to give credit to my great young staff for the hard work, dedication and enthusiasm they have brought to the Thunder office. I also want to thank our awesome fans, who support us year after year."

The Moorestown, New Jersey native was recently inducted into the Wichita Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Lomurno has been with the Thunder since 1993 when he began his career as an intern.

He moved into ticket sales in 1994 and eventually became the Director of Public Relations and play-by-play announcer through 2004, when he was promoted to Assistant General Manager. During that time, he even dressed for two games as emergency goaltender.

Lomurno became GM of the Thunder in 2008, and was charged with running both the Thunder and the expansion Wichita Wingnuts of the American Association of Professional Baseball, until the Wingnuts were sold to a local ownership group in 2010.

This is his third league award. He was twice named Central Hockey League Public Relations Executive of the Year (2000 and 2006) and was a finalist for the CHL Executive of the Year Award in both 2013 and 2014.

The Board of Governors approved utilizing a two-referee system for 25 percent of all League regular-season games during the 2022-23 Season. Each team will play nine home games where the two-referee system is used.

