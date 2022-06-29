Annual ECHL Board of Governors Meeting Concludes

LAS VEGAS - The Annual ECHL Board of Governors Meeting was held at the New York-New York Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this week.

Two- referee system

The Board of Governors approved utilizing a two-referee system for 25 percent of all League regular-season games during the 2022-23 Season. Each team will play nine home games where the two-referee system is used.

Bruder re-elected as Chairman of the Board

Utah Grizzlies' Chief Executive Officer Kevin Bruder was re-elected as Chairman of the Board for the second consecutive season.

Lomurno wins Executive of the Year Award

Wichita Thunder General Manager Joel Lomurno received the 2021-22 Executive of the Year Award, which is determined in a vote of the Board of Governors.

The Moorestown, New Jersey native was recently inducted into the Wichita Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Lomurno has been with the Thunder since 1993 when he began his career as an intern.

He moved into ticket sales in 1994 and eventually became the Director of Public Relations and play-by-play announcer through 2004, when he was promoted to Assistant General Manager.

Lomurno became GM of the Thunder in 2008, and was charged with running both the Thunder and the expansion Wichita Wingnuts of the American Association of Professional Baseball, until the Wingnuts were sold to a local ownership group in 2010.

