Stingrays Agree to Terms with Kevin O'Neil

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Kevin O'Neil for the 2022-23 season. O'Neil becomes the first player from last season's team to rejoin the Stingrays this year.

"I had a great experience with the Stingrays this past spring," said O'Neil. "I am excited about the culture Coach Kotyk, Coach Bourque, and all the players have created for the Stingrays. I think we proved last year that we are headed in the right direction, and I look forward to keeping that momentum going."

O'Neil is set to embark on his first full season of professional hockey following a 10-game stint with South Carolina to conclude the 2021-22 campaign. In the final 10 games of the ECHL season, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound attacker tallied six goals and added four assists for 10 points, slotting into both the power play and penalty kill for the Stingrays.

"We look forward to having Kevin back and to watch his growth as a player," said Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He is a student of the game and works daily to get better. He possesses a great shot and instincts on the penalty kill that will help improve our team."

The Latham, NY native completed a four-year collegiate hockey career at the University of Connecticut last season following three years with the Yale University Bulldogs. From 2017-20 and 2021-22, the right-handed forward amassed 60 points on 23 goals and 37 assists in 130 games played.

The Stingrays will open the 2022-23 home campaign on October 22 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.

