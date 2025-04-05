Loehr, Two Pitchers Sign

The Lancaster Stormers have added three more players for the 2025 season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Returning third baseman Trace Loehr will be back for his fourth season with the Stormers while lefty starter Keylan Killgore and right-handed reliever Ryley Gilliam will be in their first Atlantic League seasons.

With this trio of contracts, the roster now stands at 23 for the upcoming campaign which will get underway April 25 at Long Island.

Loehr, 29, has been a stalwart of Lancaster's success over recent years as the club's starting third baseman for the three second-half division titles and two league championships garnered by the Stormers over the past three seasons.

The lefty batter has hit a composite .257 in a Lancaster jersey while knocking out 44 doubles and driving in 129 runs. He set a career high with 10 home runs in 2024.

Loehr was honored as the Atlantic League's best defensive third baseman in 2023.

"Loehr will anchor third base for us," said Peeples. "He knows our standard and is a leader in the locker room."

Killgore, 28, pitched in the Philadelphia system from 2018-23, peaking at Class AA Reading. The southpaw from Kansas appeared in 46 games for the Fightin' Phils and

went 3-2 with a 5.20 ERA. He fanned 67 in 55.1 innings of work. Last season, the former Wichita State Shocker entered 39 games for Class AA Northwest Arkansas in the Kansas City system, posting a 5-5 record with two saves and a 5.60 ERA.

He last started for Wichita State in 2018.

"Keylan will give us a left-hander in our rotation," said Peeples. "We look forward to watching him compete in this role."

Gilliam, 28, was the closer for Clemson University in 2018, posting a 1.41 ERA and recording 11 saves for the Tigers. The Georgia native was the fifth round pick of the New York Mets that season and reached Class AAA Syracuse in 2019. He last pitched for Class AA Binghamton in 2021, going 2-4 in 20 appearances.

"Ryley will start off in our pen," said Peeples. "He was a high draft pick, and we hope we can get him back to affiliated ball."

The Stormers open their home schedule at Penn Medicine Park, Friday, May 2 at 6:45 PM against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers.

