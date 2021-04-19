Local Youth Win Honors in Pitch, Hit & Run Clinic

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, are proud to announce the winners from last weekend's MLB Pitch, Hit & Run Competition hosted at Segra Park. While many young players competed, only two were able to advance to the Regional Round of the tournament. Winners of the Regional Round of the tournament will advance to the Finals, which are held during the World Series.

Participants were awarded points based on pitching accuracy and speed, hitting the ball far and to specific zones on the field and their time in a 120-foot dash.

Congratulations to the 9/10 Age Group Champion, Terry Cantlow and the 7/8 Age Group Champion, Nolan Muhlenkamp on winning the Local Round of the tournament at Segra Park.

Registration for this Sunday's Jr. Home Run Derby is still open. The Major League Baseball Jr. Home Run Derby divides boys and girls into two age divisions, 12 and under and 14 and under. All participants must register online prior to the event. The event starts at 11am, and all participants should bring a form of age verification to Segra Park.

