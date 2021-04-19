Promotions Announced for Woodpeckers May Home Games

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are excited to announce their 2021 promotions for the month of May and their Daily Promotions for the second season of play at Segra Stadium. Individual tickets for May home games will go on sale in-person April 24th at the BB&T Now Truist Box Office from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Fans can start purchasing tickets online the following Monday, April 26th at 10 a.m.

Opening Night will be Tuesday, May 11th and will feature appearances from the 82nd Airborne Division All American Chorus and the USASOC Black Daggers Parachute Demonstration Team. Following the game, we will light up the skies of downtown Fayetteville with our first Fireworks show of the season. On Saturday, May 15th, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will take home a Summer Tote Bag courtesy of ERA Strother Real Estate. Thirsty Thursday, Fireworks Friday, and Sunday Family Funday also highlight our first home stand.

The Woodpeckers Daily Promotions include returning favorites from the 2019 season while also introducing new themes on Tuesday and Wednesday home games. Here is a list of this season's daily promotions:

- Sunday Family Funday: Kids Run The Bases postgame and families can play catch in the outfield

- Paws & Claws Tuesday: Bring your dog to the ballpark ($2 dog admission; proceeds donated to local animal shelters); Discounted White Claws at Healy's Right Field Bar (Promotion starts June 1st)

- We Care Wednesday: Donate a specific item ($5 value) to a different non-profit each Wednesday, receive a $7 reserved ticket (Promotion starts June 2nd)

- Thirsty Thursday: $3 domestic beers and $2 Pepsi products | presented by Paddy's Irish Pub

- Friday Fireworks: Fireworks light up the sky at Segra Stadium following every Friday game

- Super Saturday: Fan giveaways every Saturday

The Woodpeckers will release their promotional calendar, including theme nights and giveaways month-by-month this season. A full promotional calendar for May can be found on our website. Fayetteville opens their campaign at home against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Tuesday, May 11th at 6:30 p.m.

