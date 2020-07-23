Local Stars Will Shine in Battle of the Bourbon Trail

FLORENCE, KY - Rosters are set for the first ever Battle of the Bourbon Trail. The Florence Y'alls and Florence Freedom, presented by Towne Properties, have announced their two squads that will sport some talented local flavor.

Pitching for Florence this season will be the former standout at Archbishop Moeller High School and current pro left-hander, Nick Bennett, with University of Cincinnati alum and current Reds farmhand, A.J. Bumpass roving the outfield. Another current pro and Moeller High School product, southpaw pitcher Zach Logue, will top the rotation for the Lexington Legends.

Bennett (6'4, 210), 22, was drafted in the 6th round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers out of the University of Louisville. In his lone pro season, the southpaw dazzled on the mound to the tune of a 1-0 record and a cumulative earned run average of 1.91 over two levels of affiliated baseball. With the Brewers Rookie-ball affiliate, the Rocky Mountain Vibes, Bennett fanned 19 batters in 12.2 innings and tallied a 1.42 earned run average in six games, three starts. Soon promoted to the Single-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Bennett continued his success over three starts and five appearances. The former Cardinal struck out 24 batters and walked four in 20.1 innings, allowing just five earned runs on the way to a 2.21 ERA. The lefty finished his first foray in pro baseball with 43 strikeouts to 10 walks, yielding better than a 4:1 strikeout to walk ratio as a rookie.

Bumpass (6'3, 195), 24, is originally from Durham, North Carolina, but has made Cincinnati home for both his collegiate and pro careers. Drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 39th round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Cincinnati, Bumpass logged 160 plate appearances, 140 official at- bats in 41 games with Cincinnati's Rookie affiliate, the Greeneville Reds last season. The lefty batter stroked 35 hits including 10 doubles, 3 triples and 5 homers en route to a .250 batting average. Bumpass drove in 27 runs and scored 24 while fielding at a .952 clip in both left and right field.

After starring at Archbishop Moeller, Logue (6'0, 165), 24, took his talent to the University of Kentucky where he was drafted in the 9th round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. In three pro seasons, the southpaw has appeared in every level of the Blue Jays minor league system, reaching both Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo in 2019. In 59 professional games, 49 starts, Logue has built a career (20-12) record and a 3.33 ERA over 289.1 innings. Boasting terrific control, the Toronto farmhand has a better than 3:1 strikeout to walk ratio, whiffing 245 career batters against 76 walks over the span of his professional career.

Opening Day in Florence is slated for July 31 at 7:05 p.m. and will feature the Florence Y'alls versus the Lexington Legends at UC Health Stadium. To purchase tickets, go to florenceyalls.com.

