Nerds Explode into Win Column with 13-0 Victory

July 23, 2020 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release





Thursday night's game between the Chicago Deep Dish and the Nerds Herd kicked off week two of the City of Champions Cup. After three days without baseball, the Nerds Herd came out hungry to grab their first win of the cup.

In the bottom of the 2nd, Caeden Harris started the inning off with a hit-by-pitch. James Free singled to move Harris over to 3rd, and both runners advanced on a wild pitch to backstop. The Herd led 1-0 at the end of the inning.

Hayden Cantrelle jumpstarted the Herd's three run 3rd inning with a double to left field. Cantrelle stole 3rd on the next pitch, and scored on a RBI-single from Caeden Harris up the middle. Deep Dish pitcher Austin Shea hit the next two batters, which was a problem all night for the pitching staff. James Free hit a sacrifice fly to center, and an error on the throw to third allowed for two runs to score. The Herd extended their lead to 4-0.

The Deep Dish threatened in the top of the 4th inning as Dalys Binder hit an infield single, and Peyton Isaacson followed with a double into the left-center gap. With runners on second and third with one out, the Deep Dish had their chance to score. The Herd's Wesley Albert ( 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, K) worked out of the jam by retiring the next two batters to end the inning.

In the bottom of the 4th, the Herd opened the floodgate. The Herd scored five runs that inning thanks to big hits and free bases from the Deep Dish. Austin walked in a run, and then Shea hit Ware to make it 4-0. Ryan Stacy cleared the bases on a double down the left field line to add to the lead.

The Herd delivered one final blow in the bottom of the 8th inning. Eric Peterson put the Herd into double-digit runs with a RBI-single. Peterson scored on Ashton Creal's single into center. Matt McGarry made a pinch-hit appearance, and made the most of it with a two run RBI-double. The final score of the game was 13 - 0 Herd. The Herd ended the night with 13 hits and 0 errors. The Deep Dish had 4 hits and 3 errors. The Deep Dish hit 7 Nerd batters, and left 7 runners on base. The next game of the City of Champions Cup is Friday night between the Deep DIsh and Slammers at 7:05pm.

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturer's Bank Player of the Game is: Wesley Albert 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 K.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.