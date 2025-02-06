Local Leader to Take the Helm of Community Impact

GREENSBORO, NC - The Carolina Cobras officially announce that Minority Owner Dr. Kellie Dixon has been appointed President of the Cobras Sports Foundation. The Foundation was formed to support the Carolina Cobras Community Impact & Outreach. Programming of the foundation has popular game day initiatives including our Cobras 50/50 raffle donation program which returns for its third season in Carolina. The Cobras Sports Foundation also drives the new Cobras VIP ticket program providing discounted tickets for specific schools and youth programs. Beyond game day, the Cobras Sports Foundation works year round to support the Triad area. Dr. Kellie Dixon, is a local business owner, partner of the Cobras, and recently became a member of the team's Ownership group. Her local knowledge and impact will strengthen the foundation and bring it to new heights.

"Dr. K has graciously accepted this role and is ready to lead the foundation's growth & mission as part of our new era in Carolina. She's going to do some incredible work in this capacity." Stated Team President and Head Coach Brandon Negron. As President of the Foundation Dr. K declared "I am deeply honored to serve as the President of the Carolina Cobras Sports Foundation. This decision was not made lightly, as it requires a deep commitment to our youth, our community, and our shared future."

For more information about the Carolina Cobras Sports Foundation and Dr. Kellie Dixon visit https://cobrasfoundation.org/.

