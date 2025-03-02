Lobsters Sweep Moccasins
March 2, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Athens Rock Lobsters News Release
ATHENS, GA - The Rock Lobsters defeated the Monroe Moccasins 2-1 Sunday afternoon in Akins Ford Arena.
Using his speed to create a breakaway opportunity, Kayson Gallant was able to take Athens' first 1-0 lead of the weekend. The winger's 26th goal of the season was rifled past Sean Kuhn 12:14 into the game.
Athens doubled its lead later on in the first, with Garrett Milan deflecting his team-leading 29th tally of the year into the Monroe cage.
Georgia native Seth Bacon had a long-range shot beat William Lavalliere up high right at the midway point of regulation to pull one back for the Snakes.
It was a nervy second half of the game for the Rock Lobsters, as the Moccasins logged 23 of their 38 shots in the third period; however Lavalliere was able to stand tall and earn a second-star spot with 37 saves on the afternoon.
The Rock Lobsters (32-6-2, 88 pts) travel to Michigan for a three-game set split against two teams. They open their weekend with a Friday-night contest against the Motor City Rockers at 7:35 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2025
- Lobsters Sweep Moccasins - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Watertown Wookies vs. Carolina Thunderbirds - Episode II - Watertown Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.