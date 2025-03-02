Lobsters Sweep Moccasins

March 2, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Rock Lobsters defeated the Monroe Moccasins 2-1 Sunday afternoon in Akins Ford Arena.

Using his speed to create a breakaway opportunity, Kayson Gallant was able to take Athens' first 1-0 lead of the weekend. The winger's 26th goal of the season was rifled past Sean Kuhn 12:14 into the game.

Athens doubled its lead later on in the first, with Garrett Milan deflecting his team-leading 29th tally of the year into the Monroe cage.

Georgia native Seth Bacon had a long-range shot beat William Lavalliere up high right at the midway point of regulation to pull one back for the Snakes.

It was a nervy second half of the game for the Rock Lobsters, as the Moccasins logged 23 of their 38 shots in the third period; however Lavalliere was able to stand tall and earn a second-star spot with 37 saves on the afternoon.

The Rock Lobsters (32-6-2, 88 pts) travel to Michigan for a three-game set split against two teams. They open their weekend with a Friday-night contest against the Motor City Rockers at 7:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.